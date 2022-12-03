Troy City Council

The Troy City Council will meet on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the City Hall Building located at 100 South Market Street.

Tipp City Council

The Tipp City Council will hold its regular session meeting on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and the meeting will be held at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

Piqua Tree Committee

The Piqua Tree Committee will hold a meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Municipal Government Complex, located at 201 W. Water St.

Agendas for city of Piqua meetings can be found at piquaoh.org/agendacenter.

Tipp City Board of Education

The Tipp City Board of Education is holding a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. with presentations from Garmann Miller Architects regarding OFCC and the facilities project. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive in Tipp City, and will be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TippCitySchoolsTCEVS.

Piqua City Commission

The Piqua City Commission is hosting a meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Municipal Government Complex, located at 201 W. Water St., in the Commission Chambers on the second floor.

The meeting is livestreamed and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/c/cityofpiqua45356.

Piqua Utility Board

The Piqua Utility Board will hold a meeting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Municipal Government Complex, located at 201 W. Water St.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.