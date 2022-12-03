Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team bounced back from a season-opening loss to Butler in a big way Friday night, pulling away in the second half for a 56-44 win over Sidney in MVL action.

Both teams are now 1-1 overall and in the MVL.

The game was close for two and a half quarters as Piqua led just 25-23 at halftime and the game was tied 32-32 late in the third quarter.

But, Piqua qould score the next 10 points and Sidney never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

Dre’Sean Roberts scored on a drive to the basket to make it 34-32 with 2:18 remaining in the third quarter.

Ky Warner would hit a 3-pointer and Anson Cox would score three points on one one possession to make it 40-32 heading to the fourth quarter.

Cox would hit the first of two free throws with 1:02 remaining in the quarter.

Tate Kuhlman chased the rebound on the second attempt and the ball was kicked back inside to Cox for a basket with 48 seconds to go in the quarter.

Dre’Sean Roberts opened the fourth quarter with a basket, before a Sidney three cut the lead to 42-35.

But, Piqua would score the next six points and lead by double digits the rest of the way.

Cox would score on an assist by Bryson Roberts, Bryson Roberts scored and Colten Beougher would make a steal, get fouled at the other end and hit both free throws to make it 48-35 with 5:24 remaining.

Warner and Cox — off an assist from Mickey Anderson — would both scored and Dre’Sean Roberts added Piqua’s final four points on two drives to the basket.

Dre’Sean Roberts led Piqua with 15 points and Cox had a big game inside with 13 points.

Bryson Roberts and Warner would score eight points each and Beougher added seven points.

Troy Christian 61,

Covington 37

TROY — Troy Christian rolled to a home win in the season opener for both teams in TRC action.

Troy Christian led 19-11, 34-17 and 44-21 at the quarter breaks.

Milton-Union 43,

Lehman 33

WEST MILTON — Blake Brumbaugh had an electrifying windmill dunk to spark a big third quarter for Milton-Union boys basketball team as the Bulldogs opened the season with a win.

Lehman dropped 1-1 on the season and 0-1 in the TRC.

Milton had led 13-8 after one quarter, but trailed 21-19 at halftime.

But, the Bulldogs had a 15-2 advantage in the third quarter to open a 32-23 lead.

Brumbaugh hit eight of 12 shots in scoring 18 points and added five steals.

Tyler Kress had 11 points and three steals and Cooper Brown had seven points.

Carson Brown added five points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals and Connor Yates pulled down five rebounds.

Justin Chapman and Donovan O’Leary led Lehman with 11 points each and Daniel Carlisle scored six points.

Miami East 48,

Northridge 36

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys basketball team improved to 2-0 by winning its TRC opener.

Jacob Roeth led the Vikings with 17 points.

Wes Enis had 12 points and eight rebounds, Connor Apple scored 12 points and Camren Monnin pulled down seven rebounds.

Riverside 57,

Bethel 51

BRANDT — The Bethel boys basketball team dropped its TRC opener at home Friday night.

The Bees are now 1-2 on the season.

Newton 50,

TV South 37

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team used a fast start to win its season opener in WOAC action.

The Indians jumped out to a 16-0 lead and led 21-5, 32-18 and 42-31 at the quarter breaks.

Hudson Montgomery and Quinn Peters scored 14 points each for Newton.

Harold Oburn added 13 points and Max Newhouse scored eight points.

Bradford 86,

National Trail 48

NEW PARIS — The Bradford boys basketball team improved to 2-0 by winning its WOAC opener on the road.

The Railroaders led 24-7, 42-28 and 64-40 at the quarter breaks.