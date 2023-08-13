MC Commissioners OKs contracts, quotes, order changes

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — Several contracts, quotes and order changes were OK’d by the Miami County Board of Commissioners, as well as the requisition for a water/wastewater crew leader during its Tuesday, Aug. 8, meeting.

The Board of Commissioners also approved or accepted:

• The adoption of the revised Miami County Communication Center standard operating procedures manual, compensation section to include a formula to determine non-union, non-classified supervisory employee rate of pay; non-union and non-classified employee personal leave; vacation accrual rate after 23-years of service; and holiday pay withholding.

• A language interpreter agreement with Propio Language Services, of Overland Park, Kansas, for interpreter services for non-English speaker 911 callers on an as needed basis. The agreement is effective upon signing and the initial term is for three years, unless terminated by either party.

• An order change for the Miami County Fairground fence replacement project to the contract with Allied Fence Builders, of Dayton, for a total addition in the amount of $3,500, to complete work at the “L” section of the fence at southwest corner of grandstand.

• An independent contractor agreement with McGovern Imagery LTD – Joseph McGovern, 6617 County Road 66A, New Bremen, to perform plans examining services for the Department of Development on an “as needed” basis, for a total cost not to exceed $100,000 (rate of $120 per hour). The term of the agreement is Aug. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.

• Board President Wade Westfall to sign the release of mortgage, of the ten year deferred mortgage loan under the county’s CHIP program, and authorize the Miami County Department of Development to forward the release to the Miami County Recorder’s Office for recording of property owner, Phil Sullenberger/Sullenberger Rentals, 818 Jefferson St., Troy; for the loan Amount of $12,000. According to the commissioners, the mortgage now has a zero principal balance that is due to the Board of Miami County Commissioners.

• Program grant agreement 2nd amendment to the 2021 program year CDBG Program Grant Agreement to revise the budget. This will move $32,000 from the village of Covington High Street demolition project to the village of Bradford Oakwood Street improvements project, and to extend the grant deadlines for the completion of projects and the expenditure of grant funds. Further, direct the Department of Development to forward the amendment form to the Ohio Development Services Agency.

• The quote from R.J. Cox Co. of Arcanum, and authorize the purchase of one Cox Custom-built flatbed trailer. The custom-built flatbed trailer will be utilized for the needs of the highway garage sign shop and will replace a custom-built flatbed trailer purchased in 2013 that has reached the end of service life. Cost shall not to exceed $4,691.16.

• The quote from White Allen Chevrolet of Dayton, and OK the purchase of one 2023 4WD Silverado 1500, crew cab pickup. Cost shall not to exceed $49,285. Multiple quotes were sought: White Allen Chevrolet, Cayton, – $49,285; Dave Arbogast Buick-GMC, Troy – $52,150; and Valley Truck Centers, Wellington– $62,400. (State-term pricing).

• The second release of financial guaranty of the Emerson Crossing Subdivision for the sum of $76,088 from the escrow agreement with the 3-GEN-D LLC for the construction of Emerson Crossing Subdivision, section 2. A balance of $634,412.00 shall remain in said Escrow Agreement for completion of the guarantied improvements.

• An order change for the Camp Troy Pump Station improvements to the contract with Area Energy & Electric Inc., of Sidney. While completing the scope of work for the Camp Troy Pump Station Improvements, it was determined the contractor would encounter additional expenses for the installation of two suction line spacers for two pumps, resulting in a cost addition of $7,049. The revised contract is now $489,049.

• Employee requisition for a water/wastewater crew leader in the sanitary engineering department with a pay rate range of $28.50-due to a promotion within the department.

• A title IV-E child placement contract with The Julia Paige Family Center, 5494 High Hill Road, Cambridge for the period of Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 1, 2025, for a cost of $350,000.

• A memorandum of understanding (MOU) for Local Area 7 Workforce Development System – Library Partnership with the Area 7 Workforce Development Board, OhioMeansJobs of Miami County, and the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The purpose of this MOU is to facilitate collaboration and coordination between the workforce system and the public library system, to increase awareness to library customers of employment and training resource availability within the Miami County area through the OhioMeansJobs Center. This MOU will run on two state program years July 1, 2023, through June 30 2024, and July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025.

• To acknowledge receipt of the Miami County Sheriff’s monthly expense account for the period ending July 31, 2023.