Weekend Boys/Girls Soccer Roundup

BRANDT — The Troy boys soccer team opened the season with a 5-0 win over Bethel Saturday night.

Bradyn Dillow had two goals, Nathan Miller and Aiden Kemmer had one goal each and their was an own goal.

Piqua 2,

Bellefontaine 2

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team opened the season Friday night at Wertz Stadium.

Chase Pettus and Troy Thompson scored goals for Piqua.

Quintin Bachman had an assist and Josh Heath had nine saves in goal.

GIRLS

Troy 2,

Bethel 0

BRANDT — The Troy girls soccer team opened the season with a win on the road Saturday.

Chloe Fecher and Evie Frigge had goals for Troy.

Paige Vitangeli and Madison Wright had one assist each.

Abbie Fleenor had 12 saves in goal.

Bellefontaine 7,

Piqua 1

PIQUA — The Piqua girls soccer team lost its opener Friday night at Wertz Stadium.