Weekend Girls Tennis Roundup

CENTERVILLE — The Troy girls tennis team dropped to 1-1 on the season with a 4-1 loss to Centerville B.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi defeated Noelle Abend 6-2, 6-3; Nina Short lost to Emma Morr 7-5, 6-4 and Casey Rogers lost to Queenie Chai 6-1, 6-4.

In doubles, Catherine Logan and Gwen Turnbull lost to Marissa Edwards and Bella Lopez 6-1, 6-1 and Sydney Bennett and Carly West lost to Peyton Moore and Olive Young-Lynch 6-3, 6-2.

Piqua doubles

team gets win

TIPP CITY — At the Schroeder Invitational Saturday, the Piqua first doubles team of Sierra Leonard and Nataya Yaqub finished first and the second doubles team of Alexa Fogt and Abby Smay finished second.

Piqua was coming off a 5-0 win over Franklin.

In singles, Ella Thomas won 6-0, 6-1; Bri Anderson won 6-2, 6-1 and Ava Owen won 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, Leonard and Yaqub won 6-0, 6-0 and Fogt and Smay won by default.