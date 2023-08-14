Weekend Boys/Girls Golf Roundup

SIDNEY — The Troy boys golf team will host the Troy Invitational Monday at Troy Country Club, starting at noon.

Troy opened MVL play with a 159-170 win over Sidney Friday on the West nine at Shelby Oaks Golf Course.

“The kids played well,” Troy coach Mark evilsizor said. “We got off to a good start. Everybody made par on the first hole. It was a good way to close the week. Monday’s tournament at Urbana got rained out and we were a little disappointed with the way we played at the Covington tournament Wednesday.

“Sidney has some solid golfers and played well. Now, we have the big one Monday.”

Mitchell Sargent and Bryce Massingill shared medalist honors with 39 to lead Troy.

Other Troy scores were Blake Seger 40, Casey Beckner 41, Hayden Frey 45 and Isaac Burns 46.

Piqua 173,

Milton-Union 187

TIPP CITY — The Piqua boys golf team got a road win Friday on the front nine at Homestead Golf Course.

Richard Price led Piqua with 39.

Other Indian scores were Hunter Steinke 43, Evan Clark 45, Sabastian Karabinis 46, Aiden Applegate 49 and Gabe Sloan 53.

Milton-Union’s Colin Fogle was match medalist with 38.

Other Bulldog scores were Zach Lovin 45, Austin Hodkin 46, Keaton Jones 58, Brian Wooddell 62 and Brady Tinnerman 62.

GIRLS

Tipp wins

tournament

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Tippecanoe girls golf team won the National Trail Invitational for the second straight year Saturday at Highland Lakes.

Tipp shot a 377.

Red Devil scores were Oliva Kreusch 88, Katie Smith 90, Abigail Poston 97, Ella Berning 102, Bristol Kovaleski 116 and Madison Hyder 127.