MC Commissioners OKs updates to juvenile/probate courts

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners authorized the purchase for an upgrade to the court information system for the Miami County Juvenile Court and Probate Court at their meeting on Thursday, May 18.

The total cost of the upgrade for both courts is $102,250 with $58,125 from Juvenile Court and $44,125 from Probate Court. The upgrade includes installation and training of the system.

From the purchase, the courts will eventually become paperless.

Then, the commissioners approved the purchase of three HP desktop computers and hardware for a total cost not to exceed $2,801.85.

An independent contractor agreement with Christopher Pettis, architect with No Scale Inc. was approved by the commissioners. The agreement will allow Pettis to “perform plans examining services for the Department of Development on an ‘as needed’ basis,” stated in the resolution. The agreement shall not exceed $100,000.

According to Rob England, chief building official with the building regulations, the agreement will allow for the department to operate quicker with Pettis’ assistance.

Thursday, June 1, is set as the second public hearing date for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) 2023 small cities programs and the 2023 Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program. The hearing will start at 1:50 and 1:45 p.m. respectively in the commissioners hearing room at the Miami County Safety Building.