Olde English Outfitters plans new retail facility

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — Olde English Outfitters has announced plans for expansion, including construction of a larger retail facility that will include an educational/events center and an archery super-center with an indoor archery range.

The new building will be constructed on the same property as the current retail store, located at 480 Ginghamsburg Road, and is scheduled to open in time for celebration of Olde English Outfitters’ 50th anniversary next summer.

“Within about a month, we expect workers on site,” Olde English Outfitters President Evan English said. “We expect to open mid to late summer of 2024, and have the celebration at the same time. That date is going to be flexible, and we will know more as construction progresses.”

The new building will feature expanded firearm and archery showrooms, and additional retail space in all departments.

“ARCON Builders is our contractor,” English said. “My wife Layne did most of the design, and we worked closely with Alec Shellabarger from ARCON for about eight months to refine the design and determine the feasibility of the project.”

The current retail store will remain open throughout the construction process.

Olde English Outfitters originally opened in the spring of 1974, English said.

“It was started by my parents, Ron and Paula English,” he said. “We started in the basement of our home, which sits on the other side of our current parking lot.”

“The current building came in three phases, with the first one being in 1986 and the following in 1994 and 2013,” he said.

More information can be found online at www.oeoutfitters.com, or through Olde English Outfitters’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/oeoutfitters.