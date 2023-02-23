MC Commissioners proud of 2022 economic, community development investments

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners look back with satisfaction at our decision to prioritize investments in economic and community development in 2022. As we take inventory of our investments in workforce and infrastructure, we see a sturdy foundation that will allow us to enhance the high quality of life that Miami County residents, workforce and businesses enjoy and expect.

The Miami County Commissioners continue with their report:

In an effort to streamline county services, we broke ground on the Commerce Center Project. Centrally located in the County on state Route 55 near Interstate 75, the facility will function as a one-stop shop for residents seeking vehicle title, driver’s exams, and all deputy registrar services. In addition, our Department of Development will be located in the new facility to provide building permits and other development services. Not only will the facility make it easier for residents to access county services, but will provide long-term cost savings through facility consolidation. We have also moved forward with the renovation of the historic Miami County Fairgrounds Grandstand. Miami County’s rich agricultural history, a crucial and significant part of our economy, made this a high priority for the Board of Commissioners.

Another crucial element of the county’s 2022 economic development investments was the leveraging of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Many governmental entities across the country decided to put the majority of these funds in their general budgets, whereas we have been committed to leveraging the county’s federal allocation in a targeted, strategic manner. A significant portion of these funds were leveraged to create grant programs for small businesses and nonprofits. The funds were very effective in moving these organizations from recovery back to growth.

ARPA funds have also been leveraged for infrastructure projects crucially needed for county residents and businesses. The Board of Commissioners are very excited about the opportunity to connect our residents in Casstown with a waterline in partnership with the municipality of Troy. Additionally, ARPA funds will support the extension of a water line north on Route 202 into West Charleston. The project is also a public-private partnership to extend water service north of Studebaker Road to support the expansion of a local manufacturer. Both projects will address drinking water quality issues.

A highlight of our strategy for ensuring our future economic stability is our investment in the Miami County Land Reutilization Corporation, known as the CIC. As we work to ensure all Miami County families have the means to obtain generational wealth and stability, the unique development tools of our county-run land bank allow us to move with agility and speed. This strategy includes implementing a countywide needs assessment. The initiative is led by a collaboration of municipal, township, and village leadership as well as the business, philanthropic and nonprofit community. The group is identifying opportunities in the areas of childcare, affordable workforce housing, and transportation. Like all of the decisions made by the Board of Miami County Commissioners, this strategy will remain focused on the core value of enhancing Miami County’s already exceptional quality of life.