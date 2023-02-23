Historical Society acquires 351 items in 2022

TROY — The Troy Historical Society was founded in 1965 as a non-profit organization with the mission to preserve and educate the public about the history of Troy and Miami County. It is funded by membership dues, grants, gifts and sales of fundraising items. For decades, the society has partnered with the Troy-Miami County Public Library Local History Library to help individuals learn both local history and their family history.

In partnership with the Troy-Miami County Public Library Local History Library, located at 100 W. Main St. in Troy, a joint collection of historical and genealogical research materials is available to the public, said Judy Deeter, president of the The Troy Historical Society. The Troy-Miami County Public Library provides an archivist and archivist assistants to staff the Local History Library. Volunteers from The Troy Historical Society also give assistance to patrons. The office of The Troy Historical Society is located in the Local History Library building.

Because the society works in a library setting, it owns only a limited number of historical artifacts. It does own things such as 19th century woolen coverlets, historic dishes, Troy soap box derby cars and an historic Troy-built wagon. The wagon and cars are stored off site. Materials belonging to the society available for public research at the Local History Library include: local history books, military record books, high school yearbooks, family manuscripts, maps, photographs and a microfilm collection of historical newspapers and U.S. census records. During 2022, 351 items were added to the collection.

Last year, society held six meetings which were open to the public. At these meetings, historical presentations were made both by society members and area historians. The society also worked with the Local History Library in their presentation of local history and genealogical programs for the public.

Along with the Local History Library partnership, the society has worked with Troy museums and organizations on other history-related projects. Society volunteers participated in programs or served on boards of the Museum of Troy History, the Overfield Tavern Museum, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance and the WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center. Members also gave several historical talks to local organizations. Programs were given to groups as far away as Kettering. In June, the society organized a stained-glass window walking tour of Troy buildings for GOBA (the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure) participants. On July 4, they had an entry in the Troy Independence Day parade.

The Troy Historical Society uses several methods for public outreach. It maintains a Facebook page, listed as The Troy Historical Society. The Facebook page has pictures both from our society and nearby historical organizations. It also maintains a website, www.thetroyhistoricalsociety.org, which has biographies from local history books, information about births, deaths and marriages (these records are information-only records; not official documents), family histories and past tours of historic sites in downtown Troy.

A quarterly newsletter named The Troy Times is published by the society. The newsletter has information about historical society events, interviews of local residents about historical matters, local history stories, important business and organization anniversaries and tributes to recently deceased members. The newsletter is usually published four times a year. However, because the society does not currently have a newsletter editor, only two newsletters were published in 2022.

For information about The Troy Historical Society, call 937-339-5900 or email at [email protected]

Local History Library hours are: Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.