Piqua Arts Council reports outstanding growth in 2022

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council (PAC) has experienced outstanding growth over the past year, and it’s not looking to stop any time soon. With additional programming, an expanded reach through social media and an increase in membership, sponsorship and grants, it’s evident that the organization is constantly striving to influence more community members.

The PAC continues with the following report:

PAC was able to add two new events to their roster, as well as bringing back their partnership with the local schools that was cut short due to the coronavirus in 2020. In October of last year, the organization hosted Art 4 Everyone – an art-learning event that allowed patrons to participate in a variety of hands-on activities led by significant, local artists ranging from cake decorating and guitar, to acrylic pouring, watercolors and more. Following Art 4 Everyone was the Inaugural Bourbon Affair. The culinary experience also included a five-course tasting menu, barrel-picked bourbons, high-class wines, live music and a substantial silent auction. In addition to these brand-new events, PAC was able to resume their creative classrooms program which brought high-quality performing arts experiences to the students of Piqua City Schools and Piqua Catholic Schools, from kindergarten to grade five.

Programming was not the only area of the organization that expanded in 2022. Substantial growth was made through memberships, sponsorships, grants and even social media. Sponsor and membership dollars increased at an average of 5% and grant dollars increased at roughly 523%. Furthermore, PAC’s social media appearance made a huge impact on their network, engagement and virtual influence in regards to their online audience, with Facebook subscribers increasing by 15%, Instagram followers by 21%, and YouTube subscribers at a steady increase of 10%. (*all data compared to 2021)

The growth of the Piqua Arts Council is made possible through the support of their members, sponsors, artists and grants. And, for the second consecutive year, this growth is shown through their extensive annual report. To view the 2022 annual report, visit www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/who-we-are.

Due to the rapid expansion of the organization, Piqua Arts Council is excited to announce they are looking for an individual to join their team. PAC has begun the search for a self-directed leader with a growth mindset and hunger to promote the arts through organizing and managing opportunities for the Piqua community. Currently, the Arts Council is responsible for 18+ in-person and virtual programs/events, and they’re in need of an outgoing individual with strong skills in organization, communication and creative problem-solving. The open position of program director will be responsible for the coordination and execution of Piqua Arts Council’s community events and programming, working with the staff, committees and volunteers, as well as managing day-to-day operations for each program.

If you’re looking to become a part of something bigger, have a passion for making the community a better place and are interested in developing and leading experiences that are flat out fun, this opportunity might be right for you. More information and applications can be found on the Piqua Arts Council webpage at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/jobs.