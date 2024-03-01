MC Commissioners rescind 4C resolution

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners agreed to rescind a resolution requested by the Department of Development with the Comprehensive Community Child Care Organization Inc., also known as 4C.

The original resolution was accepted at the commissioners’ meeting on Dec. 28, 2023. It was intended to continue until Dec. 31, 2026.

Michael Clarey, chief administrative officer for Miami County, addressed the reason for this change, which is governed by the U.S. Treasury guidance concerning American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocations.

“4C had some concerns about their liabilities when it comes to reporting under Treasury guidance for ARPA,” Clarey said. “Essentially, it’s just going to be a classic transfer of funds back to the county.”

In other business, the commissioners authorized or agreed on the following agenda items:

• The final warranty of $31,965 in funds for constructing the Merrimont Subdivision No. 9.

• To provide the city of Troy with prosecutorial services with the municipal court operation. The county shall pay the total sum of $142,140 per year, payable in monthly installments of $11,845 beginning on March 1.

• To sign the following employment verifications in the Department of Job and Family Services:

—Amber R. Stangel as a social services caseworker at a pay rate of $21.56 per hour beginning on March 4.

—Kari L. Purtee as the children’s services administrator at a pay rate of $40.87 per hour beginning on March 4.

To sign an employment requisition for a public assistance administrator at a pay rate of $32.93 to 46.90, depending on qualifications, due to the promotion of Sara Bowers.

Commissioner Wade Westfall was not in attendance at the meeting.