MC Farm Bureau, Edison State plan Agriculture Career Fair

By Matt Clevenger [email protected]

PIQUA — Local businesses and organizations will offer information on a wide variety of agricultural careers at Edison State Community College on Friday, March 15, during the first annual Agriculture Career Fair hosted by the Miami County Farm Bureau.

“It started as an FFA thing,” Miami County Farm Bureau Director Taylor Watkins said. “We were trying to help connect graduating students and local businesses. We decided to open it up to everybody, because there is a big need in the county job-wise.”

“We have a lot of local agricultural companies set up,” she said.

The Agriculture Career Fair will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 15, at Edison Community College’s Piqua Campus. Lunch will be provided at 11:30 a.m.; RSVP is requested but not required.

“It’s open to students and the public as well, anybody interested in an agricultural career,” Watkins said. “Just connecting folks to the businesses was our main goal.”

Local businesses, government agencies and other agriculture-related organizations will host booths at the career fair. More information can be found online at www.ofbf.org/community/counties/miami/.

“We’ll have equipment places, finance places, government agencies, and local businesses,” Watkins said. “Edison will be there, as well as the Wright State Lake Campus.”

“I wish I would have had something like this when I was in school,” she said. “I think it will be a really good thing to help bridge that gap.”