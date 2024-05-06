MC Commissioners set bid date for road repair project

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners established, during their meeting on Thursday, May 30, to open bids for the county’s chip seal and fog seal program.

Paul Huelskamp, county engineer, explained the process of chip and fog sealing to the commissioners.

“Generally, when we do a chip and seal program, we spray down a layer of tar, then we put rocks over the top of it, we roll them in, and then in a couple of days we sweep off the excess stone,” Huelskamp said. “After we sweep off the excess stone, we put an additional layer of tar over the top of it.”

Huelskamp added the estimated area of the project is 400,000-square-yards.

“With those roads most of the time they’re narrower, so mileage doesn’t make a lot of sense because we’ll have some roads that are 16 feet some roads that are 14 feet, and some roads that are 18 feet,” Huelskamp said.

The commissioners also rejected bids for the four-sided precast Concrete Box Culvert Tipp-Elizabeth Road Bridge Project because the bid proposal exceeded the engineer’s estimate by more than the allowable 20%.

The commissioners received one bid on April 25, from Proflex Construction & Supplies LLC, of Cincinnati, for $128,777.

“Hopefully we’ll get another bidder and maybe the prices will come in a little better,” Huelskamp said.

The new date to accept bid proposals for the project is Thursday, May 23.

In other business, the commissioners accepted a quote from Wagner Paving Inc., of Laura, to repave 22,000-square-feet of asphalt at the main entrance and scale house of the sanitary engineering department for $41,198.