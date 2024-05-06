TMCS seeking part-time employees, volunteers for the summer

TIPP CITY—Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) is looking for part-employees and volunteers for the summer months.

TMCS is looking for part-time employees to work at the Vacation at the Park summer camp program at Tipp City Park. This position pays $11 per hour.

Applicants must be able to work weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Camp begins June 10 and ends on Aug. 9. Applications are available at tmcomservices.org or at the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St. The deadline to apply is May 17. Applicants must be 16 years old. Call 937-667-8631 for more information.

TMCS is also seeking volunteers for the Lunch On Us (LOU) program which runs from June 10 through Aug. 14. Kitchen help is needed to help with meal preparation, packaging, and cleaning up. Volunteers must be 25 years old.

A driver is also needed to deliver the lunches to local neighborhoods. This is a part-time, paid position. A good driving record is required. Please call 937-667-8631 for more information.

LOU provides free lunches to children in Tipp City and Monroe Township during the summer months at the Global Methodist Church in Tipp located at 8 W. Main St., on weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The program is closed from July 1 through 5.