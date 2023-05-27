McFarland, Long, Besecker, Lehman relay advance to state

TROY — Lehman Catholic pole vaulter Katie McFarland soared to new heights Friday night at the Troy D-III regional.

The junior smashed the regional record, clearing 12-7 to win the title and advance on to the state meet.

She also teamed with Mara O’Leary, Caroline Wesner and Kailee Rank to finish third in the 400-meter relay in 51.01 and advance.

Wesner finished second in the long jump in 17-6 3-4 to advance to state.

Covington had two athletes get automatic berths to the state meet.

Asher Long took second in the boys 3,200, 9:31.84 and Carlie Besecker took fourth in the girls 400, 59.74.