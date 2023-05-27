Covington softball can’t take of advantage of opportunities in loss to Parkway in D-IV regional title game

CLAYTON — The Covington softball team had a lot of opportunities against Parkway in a D-IV regional title game Friday night at Northmont High School.

But, it was Parkway who finally had the big inning and came away with a 10-3 victory.

Covington, who finished 28-5 on the season, had numerous opportunities to take control of the game, but stranded 11 base runners.

Covington had taken a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Meg Rogers walked, stole second, moved to third on Nigella Reck’s fly out and scored on Maggie Anderson’s fielder’s choice.

Mara Newhouse walked and Karyanne Turner doubles, but they were stranded on second and third, a sign of things to come for the Buccs.

Covington had runners in scoring position in the second and third, but could not plate a run and Parkway tied the game in the home third 1-1.

In the top of the fifth, Covington let another golden opportunity get away.

Erika Gostomsky walked and Rogers doubled. An intentional walk to Reck loaded the bases with no outs.

Anderson walked to force in a run before Parkway got three straight outs to get out of the jam with Covington leading just 2-1.

Parkway then broke through with a five run inning in the home fifth to go up 6-2.

Covington got one run in the sixth, but stranded runners on second and third with a chance to get back in the game.

The Panthers then added four more runs in the home sixth for the final margin of 10-3.

Rogers was 2-for-2 for Covington and Anderson had two RBIs.

Rogers and Gostomsky combined on a 10-hitter, striking out three and walking five.