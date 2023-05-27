TMCS looking to fill Board of Trustees positions

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services, a non-profit organization, is looking to fill seats on their Board of Trustees.

There are three full-term (three years) and one partial-term (one year) positions available. The seats are open to anyone who lives in Tipp City and Monroe Township. If you are interested, or would like more information contact the TMCS Executive Director, Kathryn L. Taylor, at the Community Services office 937-667-8631. Deadline to submit applications is Monday, July 19.

The continuing goal of the TMCS Board, Advisory Members and staff is to identify and to meet the needs of the community in the areas of recreation, community education, cultural and social services. Input from the community assists Community Services in achieving this goal. By sitting on the TMCS Board of Trustees, residents can take part in fulfilling immediate needs, while planning the future of Tipp Monroe Community Services.