Local farmer’s markets to kickoff summer

MIAMI COUNTY – The start of summer brings with it fresh produce that can be found at local farmer’s markets.

One local market is held in downtown Piqua, in front of the Piqua Public Library, each Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. starting Thursday, May 25.

The farmer’s market features several vendors selling produce, plants, baked goods, food products, and crafts. Twelve vendors on the 2023 Market Vendors list are listed as new vendors for the 2023 season.

“We have some full season vendors, but several of them are weekly so they are not there every week,” stated Lorna Swisher, executive director of Mainstreet Piqua which hosts the farmer’s market.

A list of vendors can be found at www.piquafarmersmarket.com/vendors.

The list of vendors also includes various items that the vendors will be selling including fresh produce (fruits and vegetables), native Ohio plants, plant starts, flowers, beef and pork products, cookies, kettle corn, pies, breads, eggs, honey, fudge, towels, purses, lotions, wood products, and more.

“The vendors are super friendly and there is always lots to look at. We also host a number of special events each year,” said Swisher. The list of special events can be found at www.piquafarmersmarket.com/special-events. The special events include several different contests open to the public which include a chocolate chip cookie contest, cupcake decorating contest, salsa contest, and more.

SNAP/EBT Ohio Direction Card, Produce Perks, WIC, and the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition program are able to be utilized at the farmer’s market. For directions on how to utilize these, visit www.piquafarmersmarket.com/ebt-snap-produce-perks.

Swisher’s favorite products to purchase are “the green stuff.” It includes corn, beans, and tomatoes.

“This type of stuff does not generally come to the market until early July, but it is well worth the wait.” said Swisher.

Another local farmer’s market is the Cherry Street Local Farmer’s Market in Troy.

The market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon starting June 10 with the last day being Sept. 30. The market is located on South Cherry Street.

A list of vendors will be posted on their Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/CherryStreetLocalFarmersMarket/) prior to each Saturday market.

The Cherry Street Local Farmer’s Market features fresh local produce, eggs, baked goods, honey products, crocheted projects, jewelry, spice mixes, plants, flows, and more.

Each week the market will also include live local entertainment.

Non-profit organizations will have informational booths throughout the market such as Troy Main Street, the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s book mobile, and First Place Food Pantry along with others.

Folks that are apart of the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program will be able to utilize the program at the Cherry Street Local Farmer’s Market. Market Manager Kristie Fisher said, “[We] are working on accepting SNAP/EBT and WIC. Watch our Facebook page for info on these other programs.”

“Everyone should come down and check it out! It’s a great place to meet up with friends and family, have fun, get some fresh local goodness and help support these local entrepreneurs. Shopping at farmers markets helps keep our food dollars right here in Miami County!” said Fisher.

The Cherry Street Local Farmer’s Market will be holding a special event on July 29, a Kids Fun Day, where they will partner with We Love Birthday Parties to bring fun activities to children. Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to participate in the Power of Produce (POP) program during each market.

Cherry Street Local Farmer’s Market is operated by the Miami County Food Council.

“The Miami County Local Food Council works to develop, support, and promote local farmers and producers, and to improve public health and the economy by connecting citizens with healthy local food,” said Fisher.

In July, the market will be launching a new website along with some re-branding and a fundraiser event.

“Keep an eye on our Facebook page for the date and the reveal of the fund-raising item. Everyone’s going to love it!” said Fisher.

The market is looking for volunteers, sponsors, and donors.

When asked about Fisher’s favorite products to purchase, she said, “I was a produce farmer for over 20 years, so I love getting amazing produce that I did not have to grow myself! I really appreciate the hard work all these farmers put into the products they bring to market. My husband loves all the baked goods, and he feels he must sample all of them!”