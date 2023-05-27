Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:16 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 100 block of East Cross Street in Potsdam.

-1:35 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 3000 block of Farrington Road in Washington Township.

-9:38 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Independent Auto Sales on South Market Street in Concord Township.

-12:08 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West state Route 185 and North Spiker Road in Washington Township. The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and alcohol while under age.

WEDNESDAY

-8:50 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Boone Drive in Concord Township.

-2:30 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Miami County Safety Building on West Main Street.

-9:23 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 4000 East Miami-Shelby Road.

