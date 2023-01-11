MCSO announces promotions

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office announced the promotions of Sgt. Randy Slusher, Deputy Roger Davidson and Deputy Nate Jessup, effective on Dec. 24, 2022.

Slusher was promoted to patrol shift lieutenant, where he will oversee third watch. Slusher previously served with the West Milton Police Department before hiring with the sheriff’s office in 2002. He has served as a patrol shift sergeant since 2013. Slusher has also served in the capacity of general assignment detective, and served on the sheriff’s office special response team for nine years. Slusher is in charge of the patrol field training program for new recruits and also oversees Project Lifesaver.

After competitive testing, Davidson was promoted to patrol shift sergeant, where he will be second in charge of third watch. Davidson previously served with the Bradford and West Milton Police Departments before hiring with the sheriff’s office in 2001. For the past five years Davidson has served as the Miami East School District’s School Resource Deputy, where he implemented many programs and curriculums including a crime scene investigation class for students.

After competitive testing, Jessup was promoted to patrol shift sergeant, where he will be second in charge of swing shift watch. Jessup was hired at the sheriff’s office in 2015. He has served in the capacity of narcotics detective and is also on the sheriff’s office special response team.

“Lieutenant Slusher, Sergeant Davidson, and Sergeant Jessup have distinguished themselves as hard working employees who have served with commitment and dedication,” Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said in a press release from the sheriff’s office. “The promotions are well deserved and I am confident that each of them will excel in their new duties.”