PCF hires Executive Assistant Hangen

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation is proud to announce the hire of Donna Hangen as executive assistant. Her first day was Monday, Jan. 9.

Hangen is a lifelong resident of Brookville, where she resides with her husband, and has a grown son who lives in Union. She has over 20 years of experience in the non-profit field, most recently as a gift processing specialist at the Wright State University Foundation and an administrative assistant supporting the Dayton Metro Library Foundation.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in music and a graduate degree in humanities from Wright State University and is a trained therapeutic musician. As a trained flutist, she has been a member of the Piqua Civic Band for over seven years and has played with the Springboro Wind Symphony for two years.

“I am excited to share my skills and experience and work with the donors, board and partners of The Foundation,” Hangen said.

Michelle Perry, executive director of The Foundation, said she and the Board of Directors are excited to welcome Hangen as the organization continues to grow and increase its impact on the community.

“Donna’s experience with foundations will prove invaluable to our work to support non-profit organizations serving Piqua and help donors achieve their charitable giving goals,” said Perry. “We are delighted to welcome her to the team!”

The Foundation is located at 209 W. Ash St., Piqua. To learn about The Piqua Community Foundation’s programs, visit www.piquacommunityfoundation.org.