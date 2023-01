Tuesday Bowling Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys bowling team picked up a 2,634-2,336 win over Fairmont in non-conference action at Troy Bowl Tuesday night.

Troy improved to 4-5 with the win.

Logan Smith rolled a 450 series with duplicate 225 games.

Kyle Wickman rolled games of 222 and 1198 for a 420 series and Bryce Massingill rolled games of 194 and 219 for a 413 series.

Carson Helman had games of 218 and 159, Ryan Kaiser rolled a 174 and Ethan Blanchard added a 166.

Troy rolled baker games of 169 and 167.

Piqua 2,280,

Xenia 2,217

PIQUA — At Breakpoint Entertainment Tuesday night, the Piqua boys bowling team picked up a MVL win.

Piqua improved to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the MVL.

Collin Snyder had a big night for Piqua with games 260 and 240 for a 500 series.

Dylan Jenkins had games of 262 and 147 for a 409 series and Brayden Soliday rolled games of 214 and 167.

Connor Bollinger rolled games of 168 and 169 and Austyn Potter had games of 185 and 127.

Piqua rolled baker games of 181 and 160.

The Indians were coming off a 2,151-1.867 road win over Lima Senior Monday.

Jenkins rolled games of 249 and 167 for a 416 series and Snyder added games of 177 and 201.

Soliday had games of 146 and 224 and Potter rolled games of 149 and 161.

Bollinger added games of 144 and 152 and Piqua had baker games of 214 and 167.

Riverside 2,701,

Newton 2,257

DEGRAFF — The Newton boys bowling team dropped a match on the road Tuesday night.

Dalton Trucksis had games of 248 and 206 for a 454 series to lead the Indians.

Grayden Stocker had games of 169 and 173 and Blake Reish had duplicate games of 130.

Alex Hartman rolled a 244, Razz Garber had a 146, Trevor Jess had a 137 and Grant Avey added a 93.

Newton had baker games of 145, 186, 117 and 133.

GIRLS

Troy 2,188

Fairmont 2,158

TROY — The Troy girls bowling team picked up a non-conference win at Troy Bowl Tuesday to improve to 6-3 on the season.

Aiyana Godwin led Troy with games of 266 and 190 for a 456 series.

Kiandra Smith rolled games of 185 and 189 and Kristin Sedam had games of 200 and 169.

Chloe Steiner rolled games of 155 and 205, Kayana Bidle had a 161 game and Libby Burghardt added a 140 game.

Troy rolled baker games of 172 and 156.

Xenia 1,998,

Piqua 1,767

PIQUA — The Piqua girls bowling team dropped a home match at Breakpoint Entertainment Tuesday.

Piqua is 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the MVL.

Katelyn Brown led Piqua with games of 178 and 172 and Diya Patel rolled games of 172 and 160.

Allison Hicks had games of 144 and 133 and Miranda Sweetman rolled games of 142 and 117.

Kiya Treon added games of 146 and 110.

Piqua had baker games of 169 and 124.

The Indians were coming off a 1,677-1,480 road win over Lima Senior Monday.

Treon led Piqua with games of 111 and 202.

Sweetman rolled games of 174 and 133 and Brown had games of 112 and 171.

Hicks rolled games of 126 and 119 and Kaylee Eleyet added games of 121 and 89.

Piqua had baker games of 154 and 165.

Newton 1,657

Riverside 1,655

DEGRAFF — The Newton girls bowling team won a thriller Tuesday night on the road.

Alyssa Hampton led Newton with games of 144 and 134 and Gisele Michaels added games of 148 and 128.

Haley Caldwell rolled games of 112 and 111, Melissa Schleintz had a 108 game, Gabby Schmackers rolled a 104 game, Rachel Hix had a 96 game and Vivien Clark added a 94 game.

Newton had baker games of 116, 136, 139 and 87.