Tuesday Basketball Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Troy boys basketball team cruised to a MVL win on the road Tuesday night.

The Trojans knocked off Greenville 72-33 to improve to 9-1 overall and 9-3 in the MVL.

Troy will play at West Carrollton Friday night in a big road test.

Troy led 13-4, 37-18 and 58-25 at the quarter breaks.

Tippecanoe 77

Stebbins 45

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team remained unbeaten in MVL play with a road win Tuesday night.

The Red Devils improved 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the MVL.

Tipp will travel to Xenia Friday and Piqua Saturday.

The Red Devils led 21-10, 45-20 and 56-34 at the quarter breaks.

Miami East 76,

Covington 41

COVINGTON — The Miami East boys basketball team remained unbeaten in TRC play Tuesday night.

The Vikings improve to 12-1 overall and 7-0 in the TRC, while Covington drops to 3-9 overall and 0-7 in the TRC.

East led 19-12, 40-26 and 62-33 at the quarter breaks.

Wes Enis had another monster game for East.

He scored 35 points, hitting 13 of 17 shots from the floor, including all five of his 3-point attempts.

Enis also had 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocked shots.

Jacob Roeth added 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals and Andrew Crane had seven points.

Connor Apple scored six points and Kamden Wolfe added five points.

Brogen Angle led Covington with 10 points.

Mic Barhorst scored nine points and Bryson Hite and Britton Miller scored eight points each.

Gunner Kimmel grabbed eight rebounds.

Troy Christian 50,

Bethel 48

BRANDT — The Troy Christian boys basketball team was able to hold off Bethel in TRC action Tuesday night.

Troy Christian improved to 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the TRC, while Bethel dropped to 4-10 overall and 1-6 in the TRC.

The Eagles jumped out to a 19-10 first quarter lead, but Bethel cut it to 29-25 at halftime and 39-35 after three quarters.

Milton-Union 54,

Riverside 41

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball rallied from a first-quarter deficit in TRC action Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 7-4 overall and 4-3 in the TRC.

Milton trailed 11-8 after one quarter.

The Bulldogs led 25-19 at halftime and 40-33 after three quarters.

Connor Yates had 11 points and eight rebounds and Cooper Brown had 21 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

Tyler Kress had 12 points and four assists and Braden Schaurer added eight points.

Zach Lovin grabbed five rebounds.

Bradford 50,

Arcanum 47

ARCANUM — The Bradford boys basketball team held on for a WOAC win on the road Tuesday night.

The Railroaders improved to 9-4 overall and 5-1 in the WOAC.

Bradford trailed 11-10 after one quarter, but led 25-16 at halftime and 37-24 after three quarters.

Newton 37,

FM 25

PITSBURG — The Newton boys basketball team won a defensive battle Tuesday night at Franklin Monroe.

The Indians improved to 6-8 overall and 3-3 in the WOAC.

Newton led 9-8, 19-18 and 32-19 at the quarter breaks.

Harold Oburn led the Indians with 15 points and Quinn Peters scored 10.

GIRLS

TC North 50

Troy Christian 39

TROY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team dropped a non-conference game Tuesday night at the Eagles Nest.

The Eagles are 4-9 on the season now.

Tri-County North led 10-7, 27-14 and 39-27 at the quarter breaks.