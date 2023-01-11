Piqua boys basketball evens score with Vandalia-Butler

PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team has a big weekend coming up.

But, first the Indians had to get past Vandalia-Butler who had knocked off the Indians in the opening game of the season.

And the Indians did it in impressive fashion, posting a 62-45 win at Garbry Gymnasium to improve to 10-2 overall and 7-2 in the MVL.

“We have a big weekend coming up,” Piqua coach Brett Kopp said about a road game with Sidney Friday and home game with MVL leader Tippecanoe Saturday. “But, Butler had beaten us the first time. I thought we did a good job bouncing back from the Troy game. This was a good win for us.”

It was an even battle for much of the first quarter and a half.

The game was tied at 8-8 after the opening quarter and Butler led 16-13 midway through the second quarter.

That was when a Bryson Roberts 3-pointer ignited a 15-0 Piqua run that continued into the first basket of the second half.

The Indians closed the first half with a 13-0 run.

Bryson Roberts hit three 3-pointers in the run and Dre’Sean Roberts scored off a steal, with Anson Cox adding a basket as Piqua led 26-16 at the break.

Cox then scored the first basket of the second half to make it 28-16.

“We are hard to stop when we get our inside-outside game going,” Kopp said. “Anson (Cox) is a big guy in there at 6-6. And he is not just a scorer, he is a really good passer. Bryson (Roberts) struggled with his shot at the start of the season — that’s basketball. But, he is capable of shooting like that every night.”

With Piqua leading 33-23 following a 3-point play by Bryson Roberts, Butler got two easy baskets in a row to make it 33-27.

Kopp immediately called timeout to talk to the Indians about their defense — and that was as close as Butler would get.

Piqua led 43-30 after three quarters and added to it in the fourth quarter.

“That (keeping Butler from making a game of it) was because of our defense,” Kopp said. “And Anson (Cox) is a big guy tho throw the ball over. I am sure will seem more of the Euro continuity, but I thought we did a good job of sitting down on defense.”

Bryson Roberts led the Piqua attack with 20 points and Dre’Sean Roberts scored 19 points.

Cox added nine points.

A.J. Holderman led Butler, hitting six 3-pointers and scoring 19 points.

Tristen Vandevort scored seven, Evan Ables had six points and Myles Cantrell added five points.

“We still have things we can work on,” Kopp said. “For the most part, I thought we played pretty well. All our goals are still in front of us.”

Heading into a big weekend of MVL basketball.

