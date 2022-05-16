MCSO investigating homicide

COVINGTON — A Covington-area man is dead and a suspect in custody following a Monday afternoon homicide.

The investigation is ongoing but according to deputies and radio traffic, deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of Myers Road around 5:30 p.m. on a disturbance.

It was then determined that a victim may have been stabbed.

When medics arrived, they requested CareFlight but soon canceled the request.

Sheriff’s detectives were called to the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.