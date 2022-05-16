City of Piqua prepares for pool demolition

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA – The first phase of the Swimming Pool Project addressing the deteriorating conditions of the aging swimming pool located at Pitsenbarger Park has commenced. This phase consists of demolition of the existing pool and structures. A subsequent phase will include an analysis of the aquatic needs of the community in an effort to identify a suitable solution.

In February 2020, Piqua City Commission invited the public to the first of several work sessions with a consultant engaged by the city to evaluate the pool and provide recommendations. After discussions with the Piqua Park Board, the City Commission decided to conduct an Aquatic Facility Feasibility Study designed to encourage citizens to provide City Commission with feedback on the current pool conditions and input how best to proceed.

In May 2021, the findings of the Feasibility Study were discussed at a City Commission work session. The study was also posted to the city website and otherwise made available for public review. This process led to a determination that demolition of the current facility and further analysis of the needs for an aquatic facility, available alternatives, and funding options would be the most appropriate course of action.

Phase I of the project was included in the 2022 Capital Improvement Program (CIP), discussions at public meetings conducted by Piqua Planning Commission and the Piqua City Commission led to the adoption of the CIP in the fall of 2021. The Piqua City Commission held a public work session in November 2021 to review the 2022 budget, including the review of costs for the pool project. Following three pubic readings that took place in November and December of 2021, the City Commission approved the 2022 budget.