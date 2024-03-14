MCVCB receives grant aimed to help residents view eclipse

TROY – The Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau (MCVCB) announced in a press release that through fiscal sponsor Piqua Area Chamber Foundation, the organization has received a generous grant from the Paul G. Duke Foundation for the upcoming total solar eclipse. These funds will support eye safety for residents and visitors during the 2024 Solar Eclipse in Miami County.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, Miami County residents and visitors will experience a solar eclipse between 1:53 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. EST. Maximum totality will occur around 3:11 p.m. and last about 3 minutes and 45 seconds. This rare and once-in-a-lifetime event will not happen again in Ohio until 2099.

The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed Sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or hand-held viewers that meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard. The Duke Foundation grant will enable many more residents and visitors to obtain the eye protection they need to view the eclipse safely in Miami County.

“We are so thrilled to receive this generous grant from the Duke Foundation,” said Leiann Stewart, MCVCB executive director. “Providing a safe and fun environment for those viewing the eclipse in Miami County is our goal, and these grant dollars will certainly help us accomplish that.”

“The residents of Miami County are so fortunate to be positioned nearly centered in the path of totality,” said Rayce T. Robinson, president of the Duke Foundation. “We couldn’t miss this opportunity to help enable safe access for the many Miami County residents and visitors from afar who look to experience this unique event.”

Anyone who is still looking for eclipse glasses may pick some up at the MCVCB office located at 405 SW Public Square, Suite 272, in downtown Troy. Many events happening throughout the area from April 5 through 8 will also have some glasses available while supplies last.

Information about events, viewing areas, and other things to do is available at www.miamicountysolareclipse.com. Check back frequently because details will be added as they become available.

The Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau is a 501(c)6 organization whose mission is to position Miami County as a preferred travel destination, support economic stability, and enhance the Quality of Life in the region. For more information, visit www.homegrowngreat.com.