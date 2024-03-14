Piqua Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:48 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Speedway on Scot Drive.

TUESDAY

6:58 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at High Street and Wayne Street.

6:43 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct on the 400 block of Y Street.

12:52 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash near Ash Street and Wayne Street.

MONDAY

-11:03 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at French Street Park on Water Street after a male was located after hours.

-4:07 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of identity theft to file a tax return at the 600 block of Second Street.

-1:45 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near Water Street and Main Street.

-1:20 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Wal-Mart on Ash Street.

-1:15 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Urban Elsass and Son Inc. on Statler Road.

-12:02 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of a male trespassing at the Piqua Municipal Government Complex at 201 W. Water St.

Compiled by Eamon Baird