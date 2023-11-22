ME-MVCTC FFA sponsors coloring contest

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Agriculture Literacy Committee recently taught the Miami East Elementary Third Graders about butter production. Winners of the Coloring Contest were, in the front row Laylah Thompson, left to right, Colton O’Toole, Collins Yeaple, Adalyn Brinkman and Cole Knoop. FFA members coordinating this event were, in the back row, Owen Ondera, left to right, Ryan Neff, Avery Yeaple, Isaac Apple, Reeyn Stelling and Brady Kadel. Submitted photo | ME-MVCTC FFA Chapter

CASSTOWN — The Agricultural Literacy Committee of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a coloring contest at Miami East Elementary. The event was held to celebrate National Butter Day.

Members of the Agricultural Literacy Committee shared a presentation on butter making then challenged the students in the third-grade with a dairy-themed picture to color. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The results are as follows: Mrs. Katie Mason – Cole Knoop; Mrs. Megan Noll – Colton O’Toole; Mrs. Morgan Robbins – Adalyn Brinkman; Mrs. Stephanie Blackton – Collins Yeaple; Mrs. Elizabeth Fields – Laylah Thompson.

“Each student participating received a dairy-themed prize complements of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. The first place picture in each homeroom was awarded a special prize,” said the FFA press release. “Congratulations to the winners!”

Members of the Agricultural Literacy Committee involved in the project were Isaac Apple, Brady Kadel, Owen Ondera, Ryan Neff, Reeyn Stelling and Avery Yeaple.