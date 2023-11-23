Thank you to voters

To the editor:

I want to thank everyone who voted for me to be the next Concord Township Fiscal Officer. It is very humbling to run for public office and I am grateful for all who supported me. I want to express a special thanks to those who allowed me to put signs in their yards. I know those signs had to be moved and replaced after each mowing during the entire month of October and the first week of November. I was so pleased whenever anyone told me they had voted for me, and I received so many comments wishing me well. I will work hard to be worthy of your kindness and trust.

Sincerely,

Pat Quillen

Troy