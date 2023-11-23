Tipp City Police reports

Tipp City Police log
TUESDAY
-4:49 p.m.: shoplifting. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Speedway on Weller Drive.
-4:23 p.m.: reckless vehicle operation. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle doing doughnuts in the Kyle Park parking lot.
-1:51 p.m.: shoplifting. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Menards on Weller Drive.
-12:07 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a theft report at the Menards on Weller Drive. The property was recovered, and the male was found to be only trespassing.
MONDAY
-11:08 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a male causing disruptions at multiple businesses, and the male was warned of disorderly conduct at Tipp Monroe Community Services.
-8:50 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded after a flower planter was damaged by an unknown vehicle in the Family Dollar parking lot.
Compiled by Eamon Baird