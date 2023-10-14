ME MVCTC FFA to host a cruise-in

The public is welcome to attend the cruise-in for suicide prevention on Friday, Oct. 20, at Miami East High School. Admission is free.

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter will host a cruise-in on Friday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.

This event is open to cars, trucks, and tractors and will take place in the west parking lot of the board office/old high school at 3825 N. State Route 589. Registration is from 3:30 to 4 p.m., and awards will be at 6:30 p.m. Sponsors of the event are Minster Bank and Troy Sports Center.

This cruise-in entries are open to the general public and students. Entry fee is $10 for general entry and $5 for students. Admission to the event is free. Prizes for various classes of cars, trucks, and tractors will be awarded. Refreshments will be available, and a 50/50 will be conducted. All proceeds will be donated to suicide prevention in memory of Hunter Sharp.

For further information, please contact the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter at 937-335-7070, ext. 3212.