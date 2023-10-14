On the agendas

Milton-Union Exempted Village School District Board of Education

The Milton-Union Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet on Monday, Oct 16, at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Building at 7610 Milton-Potsdam Road, West Milton, OH 45383.

Troy City Council

Members of the Troy City Council will meet on Monday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held on the second floor if the City Hall Building at 100 S. Market St.

Covington Council Meeting

The Covington Council will meet on Monday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Government Center, located at 1 S. High St.

Tipp City City Council

The Tipp City City Council is holding a meeting on Monday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive.

Piqua City Commission

The Piqua City Commission meet on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex, located at 201 W. Water St.

The agenda for the meeting can be found at https://piquaoh.org/AgendaCenter.

This meeting can be viewed online on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4gSdjSjyncyUaKxZH46gDQ.

Bradford Exempt Village School Board of Education

The Bradford Exempt Village School Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The meeting will be held at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The public is invited to join the meeting in person or watch it on the district’s website at www.bradford.k12.oh.us

Covington Board of Education

The Covington Schools Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The meeting will be held in the K-8 media center, located at 807 Chestnut St.

Piqua Board of Education

The Piqua City Schools Board of Education will meet at p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education office located at 215 Looney Road.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.