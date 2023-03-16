ME team places sixth in district

ST. MARYS — The Miami East FFA Agricultural Mechanics Skills Career Development Event team recently came in sixth place at the district five competition at Saint Marys High School.

There were 16 teams from Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby Counties who took part in the competition.

During the competition, students were asked to perform a variety of mechanically related tasks including mig welding, dial calipers, copper flaring, hydraulics, electrical diagnostics, DC wiring, micrometers, and electrical connections along with tool, wire, fluid, fasteners and engine part identification.

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA team consisted of Ethan Fine, Matthew Osting, and Braden Zekas. The team placed sixth out of 13 teams. The highest placing individual from Miami East was Matthew Osting, who placed eighth out of 39 individuals.