Heidelberg University Choir comes to Troy

TROY — It is with great enthusiasm that Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. announces the upcoming performance of the Heidelberg University Concert Choir under the direction of Dr. Greg Ramsdell.

The choir will be performing a concert for all to enjoy on Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Franklin Street, Troy. This choir has long had a reputation of presenting an eclectic repertoire of choral literature representing major choral genres, historical eras and cultural traditions. The Concert Choir will be joined by special guests, the Handbell Choir of Troy’s First United Methodist Church. This concert is open to the public and free of charge.

Ramsdell serves as the Director of Choral Activities and Professor of Choral Music Education at Heidelberg University. An active clinician and adjudicator, he has worked with junior high and high school honor choirs in Colorado, Kansas, Ohio and Pennsylvania. His research has been presented at state and national conferences of the American Choral Directors Association.

The choir will be accompanied by Cynthia Snyder Ramsdell, who serves as staff accompanist at Heidelberg University. She is also the Assistant Director of Music at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Findlay and the Assistant Music Director of the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir.