Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:33 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 7000 block of Reisert Drive in Union Township.

-1:32 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Broadway Street in Piqua. A female subject was arrested for suspected DUI.

WEDNESDAY

-9:14 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of identity theft in the 10000 block of North state Route 48 in Newberry Township.

-7:25 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary at Garbry’s Big Woods Reserve in Brown Township. Several tools were reported stolen and a stolen UTV involved in the incident was recovered nearby.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.