Medicare 101 at TMCPL

TROY — Are you turning 65? Are you retiring? Do you know how to enroll in Medicare? Do you understand your Medicare plan options? Then this free program is for you! Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Medicare 101 on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 1:30 p.m.

Local insurance agent Mandi Dillow will go over Medicare basics and will be available to answer any questions you may have. She will also help you find out if you’re missing any important benefits. For adults. No registration is required.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.