YMCA offers youth sports leagues

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming Sports Leagues at the Piqua Branch and Robinson Branch, in Troy.

These leagues begin on the weekend of Oct. 13 at the Piqua and Robinson Branches and run for eight weeks.

Piqua Branch leagues:

• 5 and 6 year old (through kindergarten) boys/girls basketball– Friday evenings;

• 7-10 year old boys/girls indoor soccer – Saturday afternoons;

• Second-fifth grade floor hockey – Saturday afternoons (Begins Oct. 28).

Robinson Branch leagues:

• First and second grade boys/girls basketball – Friday evenings;

• Third and fourth grade boys/girls basketball – Saturday mornings;

• 3-4 and 5-6 year old soccer – Saturday mornings/afternoons.

Registrations are currently being accepted, with early registrations through Sept. 24. Cost is $45 for Y members and $80 for Nonmembers.

To register, contact the Piqua Branch at 937-773-9622 or the Robinson Branch at 937-440-9622, or stop in to either branch.

For more information contact Jaime Hull at 937-773-9622 or [email protected] for Piqua Branch sports or Noah Prunty at 440-9622 or [email protected] for Robinson Branch sports.