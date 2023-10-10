Meet the Candidate Night set for Oct. 10

TROY — Tonight is the Meet the Candidate Night, which is sponsored by the Troy Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Troy Alumni. The event will be held at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m.

The forum, according to a press release from the Troy Chamber, will feature candidates for the Troy City Schools Board of Education, including Ben Redick, Brian Honeycut, Sarah Davis and Tim Horgan who will be on the Nov. 7 general election ballot. A school bond levy issue that will be on the ballot for Troy School District voters will also be explained.

Emcee for the evening will be Dave Larson, Leadership Troy Class of 2022. Written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the media panel which includes Scott Hornberger of Power 107.1 WTJN and Sheryl Roadcap of Miami Valley Today.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Doors to Troy Junior High, located at 556 N. Adams St., will open at 6:30 p.m.

The forum is expected to be broadcast live on Power 107.1 WTJN. Live streaming will be done by Troy Area Chamber of Commerce.

This is the 33rd year Leadership Troy Alumni has sponsored Meet the Candidate Night that began in 1990. Leadership Troy Alumni includes residents of the Troy area who, since 1984, have successfully completed an extensive program designed to increase the quality and quantity of men and women capable of accepting leadership roles in community organizations. For more information about Leadership Troy, go to https://www.troyohiochamber.com/?s=Leadership+troy