Covington Church of the Brethren events

COVINGTON — Mark your calendars — Nov 3 is the next Seniors Alive! event at the Covington Church of the Brethren lower level.

Fun, food and fellowship starts at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3. Everyone enjoyed making no sew pumpkins this month, said a press release from the church.

“In November, we will have an Antique Road Show so bring a picture or item that you would like to share with the group,” said the release.

Please call Kay McKinney at 937-473-2767 or Sherry Lavy at 937-773-7546 by Oct. 30, to make reservations for this fun day.

The Church is handicap accessible with an elevator at the street entrance.

Saturday, Nov. 11, is the “Annual Chicken Noodle/Apple Dumpling Day.” Doors will open at 11 a.m. for eat-in or carry out.

We will serve until the pans are empty,” said the release. “We look forward to seeing you soon at the Covington Church of the Brethren, corner of Wright and Wall Street.”