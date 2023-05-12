Mercy Health hosts Stroke Awareness, Prevention speaker

SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health – Springfield announced that vascular and interventional neurologist Dr. Jody Short will be speaking on the topic of stroke awareness and prevention for the May edition of the Mercy Health Speaker Series.

About every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke – a leading cause of death and disability. Treatment is often very time dependent, making every second crucially important to achieving better outcomes. So, Short will be discussing the warning signs of stroke so participants know when to seek medical attention. He will also be going over ways to avoid having a stroke, as the American Stroke Associate reports up to 80 percent of all strokes are preventable.

The speaking event will take place on Wednesday, May 31, from noon to 1 p.m. It will offer both online viewing via Zoom as well as in-person attendance at CoHatch the Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, in the corner conference room.

In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required. You can email jdahlber[email protected] to reserve your seat or to request the virtual link.