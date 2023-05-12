Thursday Softball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team opened D-II sectional tournament play with a 9-2 win over Carroll Thursday.

The third seeded Red Devils will play at second seed Ben Logan in a district semifinal Tuesday.

Covington 17,

Legacy Christian 0

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team scored 14 runs in the opening inning to advance in D-IV sectional tournament action.

The top seeded Buccs will host sixth seed Tri-County North at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifinal.

Covington will play at Riverside Monday in regular season action with a chance to wrap up a share of the TRC title.

Kamryn Barnes was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Maggie Anderson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Reaghan Lemp was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Nigella Reck was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Emma Ouellette was 2-for-2 with a double, Karyanne Turner was 2-for-3, Taylor Foutz had two RBIs and Erika Gostomsky had a double.

Gostomsky and Whitney Burns combined on a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.

Newton 6,

Triad 5

PLEASANT HILL — Layla VanCulin had a walkoff single to advance Newton in D-IV sectional tournament action Thursday.

The 11th seeded Indians will play at second seed Russia at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifinal.

Russia 10,

Lehman Catholic 0

RUSSIA — The Lehman Catholic softball team lost in D-IV sectional tournament action Thursday.

Riverside 2,

Bradford 0

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside softball team scored two runs in the first and made it stand up against Bradford in D-IV sectional softball action Thursday.