Bradford Board of Education announces May 16 meeting

BRADFORD — The Treasurer of the Board of Bradford Exempted Village School District, Bradford, pursuant to ORC 121.22 is hereby giving notice that the Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford.

A records retention meeting will be held immediately following the regular session and, if necessary, executive session, as provided by law.

The public is invited to watch using the information on the district website at www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.