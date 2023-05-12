Thursday Baseball Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy Christian baseball lost 8-7 to Northridge in TRC action Thursday.

Marcus O’Neal was 2-for-3 with a triple and Camden Koukol was 2-for-3.

Landon Day was 2-for-4, Ben Major had a triple and two RBIs and Paul McDonald had a double.

Andrew Knostman, McDonald and Zane Harris combined on a seven-hitter, striking out 10 and walking six.

Covington 5,

Lehman Catholic 4

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team rallied from a 3-0 deficit in TRC action Thursday.

Ashton Skaggs and Carson Taylor combined on a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.

Tanner Palsgrove was 3-for-4 with a double and Jacob Tipps was 2-for-2 with a double.

Trey Schmelzer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Carter Owens was 2-for-4.

National Trail 5,

Milton-Union 4

NEW PARIS — The Milton-Union baseball team dropped a road game in non-conference action.

Karson Stone and Peyton Nichols combined on a seven-hitter, striking out three and walking three.

Nichols had a double and two RBIs and Zach Lovin was 2-for-3.

Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-4.

Tecumseh 13,

Bradford 2

BRADFORD — The Tecumseh baseball team scored 11 runs in the eighth inning to get the win.

Tucker Miller was 2-for-3 with a home run and Garrett Trevino was 2-for-3.

Miller, Landon Monnin, Treyl Manuel and Dalten Skinner combined on a 13-hitter, striking out 10 and walking five.