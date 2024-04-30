MGZ Lawn and Grounds Care joins OPERATION Cloverleaf

TROY — OPERATION Cloverleaf has announced a new member to its Troy landscape maintenance team.

MGZ Lawn and Grounds Care has joined the group. MGZ is located in Dayton under the leadership of Mark and Zachary Gordon.

Operation Cloverleaf maintains the landscape and mowing of the the West Main Street/state Route 41, Interstate 75 interchange in Troy. This 18-acre-site is maintained by six companies at no charge, as a way of giving back to the community. The current companies are: Greentech, Ever-Green, Mercer Group, Quality Lawn, and Tree Care. Operation Cloverleaf has been maintaining this interchange for 20 years.