Piqua BOE hears about event to honor Wisecup, new Honor Garden

Wisecup Courtesy photo Wisecup PHS Class of ‘73 photo Courtesy photo

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua City Schools Board of Education (BOE) heard details Thursday, April 25, about the new Wisecup Honor Garden that will honor Piqua native and retired U.S. Navy 3-Star Vice Admiral James “Phil” Wisecup. It also heard about the special event planned to honor Wisecup on May 25, which he is expected to attend.

Former Piqua Mayor Tom Hudson, who is spearheading plans for the Honor Garden and graduated with Wisecup from Piqua High School in 1973, spoke with the board about plans for the garden and the event honoring Wisecup on Saturday, May 25, at 11 a.m. in front of Piqua High School. It is open to the public.

Hudson told board members Wisecup was the final appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy made by former Congressman William McCullough, which led to Wisecup’s storied career in the United States Navy eventually leading to Wisecup becoming a 3-star admiral.

Among his achievements, Wisecup became strike group commander of the USS Ronald Reagan, served as commander of the Naval Services Korea, served as the executive officer of the Guided Missile Cruiser USS Valley Forge, was director of the White House Situation Room, and among other accomplishments, was the 52nd president of the U.S. Naval College and became the Naval Inspector General before retiring in September 2013. Wisecup also served as commander of Destroyer Squadron 21 during Operation Enduring Freedom after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Hudson came up with the idea to honor his high school classmate with what he said has been the “instrumental” support and help in planning the event from Piqua Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson and Piqua Schools Treasurer/CFO Jeremie Hittle.

Hudson said the “feedback, suggestions and ideas have been rolling in by the dozens from family, classmates and citizens” and that has been “absolutely invaluable (in) putting this project together.”

Hudson noted Piqua “has had a total of four generals and admirals, and I think by honoring his career by having this Honor Garden will inspire and motivate future generations to pursue their path in life. You just can’t beat homegrown talent!”

Hudson told the board that U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson will be the keynote speaker on May 25 and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is scheduled to attend the event along with State Senator Steve Huffman. Senator J.D. Vance has been invited, but has not committed to attending. Piqua City officials are also expected to attend.

“We are trying to have a Navy spokesperson there as well,” he said.

Hudson said the Honor Garden will include other special features being kept under wraps until May 25 as a surprise for Wisecup. The location for the Honor Garden was donated by Piqua City Schools.

Hudson described Wisecup as a humble man, one who is “not one to draw attention to himself, (a) phenomenal story teller. He has a quiet confidence about him with a boatload of common sense.”

Wisecup is the son of the late James and Bettye Ruth Bach Wisecup. Wisecup’s father was a former Piqua City Schools Superintendent. He and his wife, Ann, have five adult children and seven grandchildren. They divide their time between a home in Ohio and one in South Dakota.

Hudson did not serve in the military himself, but his father, Dr. Dale Hudson, and father-in-law, coach and teacher Dick Pearson, served in the U.S. Army during World War II. His nephew, Corporal Sam Pearson, lost his life in Iraq in 2007 and Sam’s younger brother, Andy Pearson, was in the U.S. Army Reserves and served in Iraq for close to a year. They are some of Hudson’s inspiration for making sure Piqua’s military heroes are honored.

Hudson, who visited Wisecup during his time in Washington, D.C. at the White House and got to see the West Wing during that time, said, “I thought it was only fitting for this to happen. Piqua has been wonderful honoring military men and women over the years.”

Hudson told board members the project will cost approximately $18,000 and he is looking for donations to help cover the cost of the Honor Garden. He is hoping to receive donations from not only local businesses and corporations, but from his 1973 Piqua classmates as well as the public.

Those interested in making a tax deductible donation to the Wisecup Honor Garden, can do so by sending checks payable to Piqua City Schools and writing Wisecup in the memo section. Checks can be mailed or dropped off to Jeremie Hittle, treasurer/CFO, Piqua Board of Education office, 215 Looney Road, Piqua, Ohio 45356.

Those with questions can contact Hudson on his cell at 937-418-9199 or email him at [email protected].

“We are trying to make it somewhat of a surprise to the extent of what we are doing. I am hoping citizens of Miami County will come out to our event and support his (Wisecup’s) 36 years of distinguished service,” Hudson said.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.