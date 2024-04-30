Monday Softball Roundup

Miami East’s Jaycee Roeth hits a home run Monday against Covignton at Covington High School. Courtesy Photos Covington’s Stevi Newhouse makes contact for Covington. Courtesy Photos Raegan Howell heads for home with a run for Miami East Monday. Courtesy Photos Covington’s Kamryn Barnes hits the ball Monday. Courtesy Photos

TROY — It was another heartbreaker for the Troy softball team Monday, losing to Greenville by one-run for the second time in a 2-1 loss at the Market Street Diamond.

Amayah Kennedy had a triple for Troy.

Sophia Knife pitched a six-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

Tippecanoe 11,

Stebbins 6

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team got a MVL win Monday.

Charlize McCormick was 2-for-4 with a double, Kyla Fry was 2-for-3, Abby Chaney was 4-for-4 wit ha double and three RBIs and Jocelyn Shlton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Jaina Drum pitched an eight-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

Miami East 12

Covington 3

COVINGTON — The Miami East softball team completed a sweep of Covington and opened a two-game lead in the TRC standings Monday.

Whitnie Enis was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs, Jaycee Roeth had a home run and two RBIs, Jacqueline Kadel was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Raegan Howell was 3-for-3, Madison Maxson was 2-for-4 and Jaila Thurman was 2-for-2.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a four-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

Ava Hartwig was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Covington.

Karyanne Turner and Jayda McClure combined to strikeout two and walk four.

Riverside 1,

Milton-Union 0

DEGRAFF — The Milton-Union softball team dropped a road game Monday.

Carly Zimmer pitched a six-hitter, striking out 15 and walking four.

Preble Shawnee 14,

Troy Christian 3

TROY — The Troy Christian softball team dropped a home game Monday.

Ella Dersham was 2-for-3 with a double.

Dersham and Kaylee Eschete combined to strikeout 14 and walk eight.