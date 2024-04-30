Monday Softball Roundup

TROY — It was another heartbreaker for the Troy softball team Monday, losing to Greenville by one-run for the second time in a 2-1 loss at the Market Street Diamond.
Amayah Kennedy had a triple for Troy.
Sophia Knife pitched a six-hitter, striking out four and walking two.
Tippecanoe 11,
Stebbins 6
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team got a MVL win Monday.
Charlize McCormick was 2-for-4 with a double, Kyla Fry was 2-for-3, Abby Chaney was 4-for-4 wit ha double and three RBIs and Jocelyn Shlton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Jaina Drum pitched an eight-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.
Miami East 12
Covington 3
COVINGTON — The Miami East softball team completed a sweep of Covington and opened a two-game lead in the TRC standings Monday.
Whitnie Enis was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs, Jaycee Roeth had a home run and two RBIs, Jacqueline Kadel was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Raegan Howell was 3-for-3, Madison Maxson was 2-for-4 and Jaila Thurman was 2-for-2.
Jacqueline Kadel pitched a four-hitter, striking out four and walking one.
Ava Hartwig was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Covington.
Karyanne Turner and Jayda McClure combined to strikeout two and walk four.
Riverside 1,
Milton-Union 0
DEGRAFF — The Milton-Union softball team dropped a road game Monday.
Carly Zimmer pitched a six-hitter, striking out 15 and walking four.
Preble Shawnee 14,
Troy Christian 3
TROY — The Troy Christian softball team dropped a home game Monday.
Ella Dersham was 2-for-3 with a double.
Dersham and Kaylee Eschete combined to strikeout 14 and walk eight.