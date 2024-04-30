Monday Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team remained one game behind Vandalia-Butler in the MVL standings Monday with a 12-0 win over Greenville.
Troy is 16-5 overall and 14-2 in the MVL and will play at Piqua Wednesday and host Piqua Friday.
Hayden Frey was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs and Ryder Kirtley had a double and two RBIs.
Zach Rhoades added two RBIs.
Caleb Akins and Jake Reinhardt combined on a four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.
Vandalia 7,
Piqua 1
VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler baseball team took over first place in the MVL Monday.
The Aviators are 15-5 overall and 12-1 in the MVL, while Piqua is 12-7 overall and 12-2 in the MVL.
Mickey Anderson had a double for Piqua, who will host Troy Wednesday and play at Troy on Friday.
Mason Davis and Cohen Brown combined on a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking three.
Tippecanoe 11,
Stebbins 1
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team got a home win Monday.
Preston Zumwalt was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, Landon Turner was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Lucas Merry had a double.
Cayden McKinney pitched a three-hitter, striking out four.
Bethel 4,
Covington 1
BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team remained unbeaten in TRC play Monday.
Braylon Schroeder was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Christian Barker was 2-for-3 with a double.
Gabe Veldman and Grant Bean combined on a two-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.
For Covington, Ashton Skaggs threw and eight-hitter, striking out two and walking one.’\
Miami East 15,
Dayton Christian 7
DAYTON — The Miami East baseball team picked up a road win Monday.
Luke Hamaker was 3-for-4, Connor Apple was 2-for-3 with a double, Layton Hughes was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Jack Hamaker was 2-for-4, Wes Penny was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Michael Till was 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs and Owen Haak had two RBIs.
Vincent Crane, Luke Littlejohn and KJ Gustin combined on a seven-hitter, striking out four and walking eight.
Troy Christian 10,
Preble Shawnee 8
TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team got a home win Monday.
Carson Dyer was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Camden Koukol was 3-for-3, Judah Simmons was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Paul McDonald had two RBIs and Marcus O’Neal was 2-for-4.
Five pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, striking out 10 and walking five.
Riverside 4,
Milton-Union 2
DEGRAFF — The Milton-Union baseball team dropped a road game Monday.
Zach Lovin had a doubles and two RBIs and Karson Stone doubled.
Peyton Nichols pitched a six-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.
Lehman Catholic 12,
Northridge 2
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team got a big game from Turner Lachey Monday.
Lachey pitched a two-hitter, striking out 13 and walking one.
He helped himself at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.
JD Barhorst was 2-for-3 with a double, Seth Knapke had a double and two RBIs and Cole Bostick was 3-for-3 with two doubles.
Newton 10,
Tri-Village 0
PLEASANT HILL — Rhett Koffer pitched a three-hit shutout for the Newton baseball team Monday.
He had seven strikeouts and two walks and helped himself at the plate with two RBIs.
Ty Schauer had a double and two RBIs, Ridge Gray had two RBIs and Brady Downing tripled.