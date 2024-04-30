Monday Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team remained one game behind Vandalia-Butler in the MVL standings Monday with a 12-0 win over Greenville.

Troy is 16-5 overall and 14-2 in the MVL and will play at Piqua Wednesday and host Piqua Friday.

Hayden Frey was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs and Ryder Kirtley had a double and two RBIs.

Zach Rhoades added two RBIs.

Caleb Akins and Jake Reinhardt combined on a four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.

Vandalia 7,

Piqua 1

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler baseball team took over first place in the MVL Monday.

The Aviators are 15-5 overall and 12-1 in the MVL, while Piqua is 12-7 overall and 12-2 in the MVL.

Mickey Anderson had a double for Piqua, who will host Troy Wednesday and play at Troy on Friday.

Mason Davis and Cohen Brown combined on a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking three.

Tippecanoe 11,

Stebbins 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team got a home win Monday.

Preston Zumwalt was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, Landon Turner was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Lucas Merry had a double.

Cayden McKinney pitched a three-hitter, striking out four.

Bethel 4,

Covington 1

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team remained unbeaten in TRC play Monday.

Braylon Schroeder was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Christian Barker was 2-for-3 with a double.

Gabe Veldman and Grant Bean combined on a two-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

For Covington, Ashton Skaggs threw and eight-hitter, striking out two and walking one.’\

Miami East 15,

Dayton Christian 7

DAYTON — The Miami East baseball team picked up a road win Monday.

Luke Hamaker was 3-for-4, Connor Apple was 2-for-3 with a double, Layton Hughes was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Jack Hamaker was 2-for-4, Wes Penny was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Michael Till was 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs and Owen Haak had two RBIs.

Vincent Crane, Luke Littlejohn and KJ Gustin combined on a seven-hitter, striking out four and walking eight.

Troy Christian 10,

Preble Shawnee 8

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team got a home win Monday.

Carson Dyer was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Camden Koukol was 3-for-3, Judah Simmons was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Paul McDonald had two RBIs and Marcus O’Neal was 2-for-4.

Five pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, striking out 10 and walking five.

Riverside 4,

Milton-Union 2

DEGRAFF — The Milton-Union baseball team dropped a road game Monday.

Zach Lovin had a doubles and two RBIs and Karson Stone doubled.

Peyton Nichols pitched a six-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Lehman Catholic 12,

Northridge 2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team got a big game from Turner Lachey Monday.

Lachey pitched a two-hitter, striking out 13 and walking one.

He helped himself at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.

JD Barhorst was 2-for-3 with a double, Seth Knapke had a double and two RBIs and Cole Bostick was 3-for-3 with two doubles.

Newton 10,

Tri-Village 0

PLEASANT HILL — Rhett Koffer pitched a three-hit shutout for the Newton baseball team Monday.

He had seven strikeouts and two walks and helped himself at the plate with two RBIs.

Ty Schauer had a double and two RBIs, Ridge Gray had two RBIs and Brady Downing tripled.