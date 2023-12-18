Miami Co. F.O.P. shops for kids

Officer Chris Baker from Troy Police Department and Deputy Chief Marty Grove of Piqua Police Department bag gifts at the Troy Meijer Store on Friday, December 15. The pair were just two of more than 20 area law enforcement officers taking part in the annual Miami County F.O.P. Lodge 58 Christmas gift purchasing for families and children whose lives have been touched by crimes or who are otherwise in need of extra assistance this Christmas. This year the Miami County F.O.P. Lodge assisted 43 Miami County families with a total of 114 children.